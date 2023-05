Final Cut und Logic kommen endlich auf das iPad – auch auf ältere Modelle

I wanted to say this last week, but I’m going to Prematurely say it right now.



Final Cut Pro is coming to iPadOS in 2024



Logic Pro is expected 2025.



I found this out the same day I found out we’re getting 2x (dual) 6K (@ 60hz) external display support on the 14.1” model https://t.co/nMqvvMpqRO