Apple zieht drahtloses Ladegerät vom Verkauf zurück

We are aware of an issue with our mophie 3-in-1 travel charger with MagSafe which can cause intermittent charging with your device.

After investigating further, we have identified the issue and will release a firmware update as soon as possible. For more information, please send us an email at travelcharger@mophie.com with “3 in 1” in the subject line, and provide us with your serial number in the body of the message.

Thank you for your patience and we are sorry for the inconvenience.