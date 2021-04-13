Mobilcom-Debitel bietet ab sofort auch 5G-Tarife

Der Anbieter Mobilcom-Debitel bietet ab sofort ebenfalls 5G-Datentarife, der Netzbetreiber ist Vodafone.
Apples neue iPhone-12-Modelle unterstützen als erste iPhone-Modelle das schnelle 5G-Netz. Kurz nach Einführung konnte man diese Tarife allerdings nur über die drei Netzbetreiber Telekom, O2 und Vodafone direkt buchen. Mittlerweile bieten aber auch immer mehr Anbieter den neuen Standard ebenfalls an. Neben 1&1 hat jetzt auch Mobilcom-Debitel erstmals 5G-Tarife im Angebot. Bei den 5G-Tarifen handelt es sich um 5G RED-Tarife von Vodafone, weitere sollen folgen. Die Preise beginnen (ohne Smartphone) bei 39,99 Euro pro Monat für den Tarif XS mit 4 GB ungedrosseltem Datenvolumen und reichen bis zum Tarif Unlimited RED XL für 89,99 Euro im Monat.
Verfügbar sind die Tarife über die Webseite von Mobilcom Debitel ( http://www.mobilcom-debitel.de/ ) und in den jeweiligen Mobilcom-Debitel-Shops. Dazu gehören auch alle Gravis-Filialen.
|
Tarif
|
RED XL
|
RED L
|
RED M
|
RED S
|
RED XS
|
Mobilfunkstandard
|
5G
|
5G
|
5G
|
5G
|
5G
|
Minuten
|
Flat
|
Flat
|
Flat
|
Flat
|
Flat
|
SMS
|
Flat
|
Flat
|
Flat
|
Flat
|
Flat
|
ungedrosseltes Datenvolumen in MB
|
Unlimited
|
40000
|
20000
|
10000
|
4000
|
Netz
|
Vodafone
|
Vodafone
|
Vodafone
|
Vodafone
|
VoLTE/Wi-Fi Calling
|
ja
|
ja
|
ja
|
Ja
|
ja
|
Besonderheiten
|
Multi-SIM kostenlos zubuchbar
|
Multi-SIM kostenlos zubuchbar
|
Video-, Social-, Chat- oder Music-Pass inkl.,
|
Video-, Social-, Chat- oder Music-Pass inkl.,
|
Social-, Chat- oder Music-Pass inkl., weitere Pässe kostenpflichtig hinzubuchbar
|
EU Daten 45 GB
|
Video-, Social-, Chat- oder Music-Pass inkl.,
|
weitere Pässe kostenpflichtig hinzubuchbar
|
weitere Pässe kostenpflichtig hinzubuchbar
|
|
weitere Pässe kostenpflichtig hinzubuchbar
|
Laufzeit in Monaten
|
24
|
24
|
24
|
24
|
24
|
Optionen Inklusive
|
Smartphone 10
|
Smartphone 10
|
Smartphone 10
|
Smartphone 10
|
Smartphone 10
|
Monatspreis in Euro
|
89,99
|
69,99
|
59,99
|
49,99
|
39,99
|
Einmaliger Anschlusspreis in Euro
|
39,99
|
39,99
|
39,99
|
39,99
|
39,99
