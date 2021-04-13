2580157

Mobilcom-Debitel bietet ab sofort auch 5G-Tarife

13.04.2021 | 09:18 Uhr | Stephan Wiesend

Der Anbieter Mobilcom-Debitel bietet ab sofort ebenfalls 5G-Datentarife, der Netzbetreiber ist Vodafone.

Apples neue iPhone-12-Modelle unterstützen als erste iPhone-Modelle das schnelle 5G-Netz. Kurz nach Einführung konnte man diese Tarife allerdings nur über die drei Netzbetreiber Telekom, O2 und Vodafone direkt buchen. Mittlerweile bieten aber auch immer mehr Anbieter den neuen Standard ebenfalls an. Neben 1&1 hat jetzt auch Mobilcom-Debitel erstmals 5G-Tarife im Angebot. Bei den 5G-Tarifen handelt es sich um 5G RED-Tarife von Vodafone, weitere sollen folgen. Die Preise beginnen (ohne Smartphone) bei 39,99 Euro pro Monat für den Tarif XS mit 4 GB ungedrosseltem Datenvolumen und reichen bis zum Tarif Unlimited RED XL für 89,99 Euro im Monat.

Verfügbar sind die Tarife über die Webseite von Mobilcom Debitel ( http://www.mobilcom-debitel.de/ ) und in den jeweiligen Mobilcom-Debitel-Shops. Dazu gehören auch alle Gravis-Filialen.

Tarif

RED XL

RED L

RED M

RED S

RED XS

Mobilfunkstandard

5G

5G

5G

5G

5G

Minuten

Flat

Flat

Flat

Flat

Flat

SMS

Flat

Flat

Flat

Flat

Flat

ungedrosseltes Datenvolumen in MB

Unlimited

40000

20000

10000

4000

Netz

Vodafone

Vodafone

Vodafone

Vodafone

Vodafone

VoLTE/Wi-Fi Calling

ja

ja

ja

Ja

ja

Besonderheiten

Multi-SIM kostenlos zubuchbar

Multi-SIM kostenlos zubuchbar

Video-, Social-, Chat- oder Music-Pass inkl., 

Video-, Social-, Chat- oder Music-Pass inkl., 

Social-, Chat- oder Music-Pass inkl., weitere Pässe kostenpflichtig hinzubuchbar 

EU Daten 45 GB

Video-, Social-, Chat- oder Music-Pass inkl.,

weitere Pässe kostenpflichtig hinzubuchbar

weitere Pässe kostenpflichtig hinzubuchbar

weitere Pässe kostenpflichtig hinzubuchbar

Laufzeit in Monaten

24

24

24

24

24

Optionen Inklusive

Smartphone 10

Smartphone 10

Smartphone 10

Smartphone 10

Smartphone 10

Monatspreis in Euro

89,99

69,99

59,99

49,99

39,99

Einmaliger Anschlusspreis in Euro

39,99

39,99

39,99

39,99

39,99

