Mobilfunk-Verträge: Angebote für iPhone XS und XS Max

Von Telekom, Vodafone und O2 gibt es bereits Vertragsangebote für das iPhone XS und das iPhone XS – wir zeigen die interessantesten Angebote.
Noch immer erwerben viele iPhone-Nutzer ihr Smartphone im Rahmen eines Mobilfunkvertrages, kann man damit doch den Verkaufspreis auf 24 Monate verteilen oder zumindest stark reduzieren.
Dabei dominieren vor allem die beiden Netzbetreiber Telekom und Vodafone den deutschen Mobilfunktmarkt, viele Käufer eines iPhone XS oder XS Max werden wohl einen der beiden Anbieter wählen. Günstige Anbiete für das Netz von Vodafone und Telekom bietet aktuell etwa Mediamarkt per Mobilcom-Debitel, wir haben die aktuellen Angebote hier aufgelistet.
Aber auch o2 bzw. Telefonica sollte man nicht vergessen, wenn auch das Netz des dritten Marktanbieters als eher mäßig ausgebaut gilt. Dafür kann man hier ein iPhone XS ohne Zuzahlung erhalten.
Die günstigsten Angebote in unserer Übersicht stammen von kleineren Marktteilnehmern wie Drillisch mit winSIM und Smartmobil, allerdings muss man bei den besonders günstigen Angeboten auf Basis des O2-Netzes zusätzlich mit einer reduzierten Datenrate leben.
Achten sollte man außerdem auf einige Angebote, die nur über die Webseite verfügbar sind. So erhält man etwa bei Vodafone aktuell 10 Prozent Rabatt als Selbständiger , bis 30.9. bietet Drillisch Rabatte auf seine Allnet-Flat.
|
|
|
Tarif
|
Grundgebühr
|
VK
|
Anschluss-preis
|
Gesamtkosten (ohne VSK.)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Telekom (Mobilcom-debitel)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Apple iPhone XS 64 GB
|
D1 Magenta Mobil M (5 GB)
|
56,95 €
|
329,00 €
|
39,99 €
|
1.735,79 €
|
Apple iPhone XS 256 GB
|
D1 Magenta Mobil L
|
66,95 €
|
329,00 €
|
39,99 €
|
1975,79 €
|
Apple iPhone XS 512 GB
|
D1 Magenta Mobil L
|
66,95 €
|
539,00 €
|
39,99 €
|
2.185,79 €
|
Apple iPhone XS Max 64 GB
|
D1 Magenta Mobil L
|
66,95 €
|
269,00 €
|
39,99 €
|
1.915,79 €
|
Apple iPhone XS Max 256 GB
|
D1 Magenta Mobil L
|
66,95 €
|
419,00 €
|
39,99 €
|
2.065,79 €
|
Apple iPhone XS Max 512 GB
|
D1 Magenta Mobil L
|
66,95 €
|
629,00 €
|
39,99 €
|
2.275,79 €
|
Vodafone (Mobilcom-debitel)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Apple iPhone XS 64 GB
|
D2 Red M
|
51,99 €
|
399,00 €
|
39,99 €
|
1.686,75 €
|
Apple iPhone XS 256 GB
|
D2 Red L
|
61,99 €
|
409,00 €
|
39,99 €
|
1.936,75 €
|
Apple iPhone XS 512 GB
|
D2 Red L
|
61,99 €
|
609,00 €
|
39,99 €
|
2.136,75 €
|
Apple iPhone XS Max 64 GB
|
D2 Red L
|
61,99 €
|
339,00 €
|
39,99 €
|
1.866,75 €
|
Apple iPhone XS Max 256 GB
|
D2 Red L
|
61,99 €
|
499,00 €
|
39,99 €
|
2.026,75 €
|
Apple iPhone XS Max 512 GB
|
D2 Red L
|
61,99 €
|
699,00 €
|
39,99 €
|
2.226,75 €
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
o2-Online
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Apple iPhone XS 64 GB
|
Free S (1GB)
|
72,49 €
|
1,00 €
|
29,99 €
|
1770,75 €
|
Apple iPhone XS 64 GB
|
Free M (10GB)
|
82,49 €
|
1,00 €
|
29,99 €
|
2.010,75 €
|
Apple iPhone XS 256 GB
|
Free S (1GB)
|
77,49 €
|
1,00 €
|
29,99 €
|
1.890,75 €
|
Apple iPhone XS 256 GB
|
Free M (10GB)
|
87,49 €
|
1,00 €
|
29,99 €
|
2.130,75 €
|
Apple iPhone XS Max 64 GB
|
Free S (1GB)
|
74,99 €
|
1,00 €
|
29,99 €
|
1.830,75 €
|
Apple iPhone XS Max 64 GB
|
Free M (10GB)
|
84,99 €
|
1,00 €
|
29,99 €
|
2.070,75 €
|
Apple iPhone XS Max 256 GB
|
Free S (1GB)
|
82,49 €
|
1,00 €
|
29,99 €
|
2.010,75 €
|
Apple iPhone XS Max 256 GB
|
Free M (10GB)
|
92,49 €
|
1,00 €
|
29,99 €
|
2.250,75 €
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Weitere Anbieter: o2-Netz gedrosselt auf 21,6 Mbit)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Apple iPhone XS 64 GB
|
LTE Special 2 GB (gedrosselt)
|
12 x 50,99 plus 12 X 54,99
|
29,99 €
|
- €
|
1301,75
|
Apple iPhone XS 64 GB
|
LTE All 1 GB (gedrosselt)
|
49,99
|
29,99
|
- €
|
1229,75