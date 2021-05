Trotz 16 GB RAM: Apps nutzen beim M1-iPad nur 5 GB

Heads up y'all! A PSA for you.



New iPads are not automatically recognised by Procreate, so the 2021 M1 iPads are - currently - an unknown device. For the safety of your canvases, Procreate caps unknown devices as if they were an iPad with 2GB of RAM.



Frustrating, we know. 1/2